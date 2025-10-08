Myanmar junta paragliders bomb peaceful candlelight vigil, killing 32 

Around 32 people were killed and over 50 were injured on Monday night when junta paragliders bombed a peaceful candlelight vigil in Chaung-U Township in the Sagaing Region, Myanmar . According to The Irrawaddy, the paragliders dropped two bombs on the vigil, marking the Full Moon Day of the ongoing festival of light, or Thadingyut. The Thadingyut is a national holiday with Buddhist roots and was attended by around 100 people. The candlelight vigil was also a protest against junta policies.

Pre-attack warning PDF officials received warnings of possible aerial attack Per BBC, officials from the People's Defence Force (PDF) had received information of a possible aerial attack on the Thadingyut festival. They tried to disperse the vigil quickly, but the paramotors arrived earlier than expected. A PDF official recounted, "They arrived and dropped the bomb within just seven minutes." Another participant recalled, "When the first bomb dropped, I fell to the ground... It hit my knee."

International condemnation Amnesty International calls for UN Security Council intervention "To my knowledge 32 people were killed, including five from [the non-violent movement and the resistance fighters]. The rest are civilians," a local told The Irrawaddy. The bombs scattered the victims' bodies, making it difficult to identify them, he added. He added that the paragliders came back a few minutes later and dropped two more explosives in the same place. The incident has been widely condemned, with Amnesty International calling it a "gruesome wake-up call" for civilian protection in Myanmar.