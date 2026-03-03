3 Indian seafarers killed, 1 injured amid West Asia hostilities

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has confirmed the deaths of three Indian seafarers and injuries to another amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The incidents took place on foreign-flagged vessels across key maritime areas such as the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz , and Gulf of Oman. The DGS is closely monitoring these developments due to recent geopolitical escalations, which have included missile strikes, drone attacks, and electronic interference.

Emergency measures Quick response team formed to assist seafarers In light of these incidents, the DGS has formed a quick response team to provide immediate assistance and support for Indian seafarers. The team, led by Captain PC Meena, will coordinate with various stakeholders, including shipping firms, trade unions, and Indian missions abroad. This comes after reports of missile and drone threats, electronic interference, and other maritime security concerns were reported in the region.

Escalating tensions US-Israel airstrikes kill Iranian leader, military officials The conflict has intensified with recent US-Israel airstrikes on Iranian cities, targeting military command centers and key regime infrastructure. The strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military officials. In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles at US assets across the region, further escalating tensions and endangering civilians and commercial vessels.

