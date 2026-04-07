Shooting near Israeli consulate in Istanbul; 1 killed, 2 'neutralized'

An attacker has been killed in a gunfire incident ​near the building housing ​the Israeli consulate in ⁠ Istanbul . Two police officers were also injured in the gunfire. A member of the local community told The Jerusalem Post that the consulate has been closed for at least two years and is most likely unstaffed. It is unclear if the consulate was attacked.

Twitter Post Visuals from Istanbul İsrail Konsolosluğu önünde silah sesleri!https://t.co/CLxc6iOmKD pic.twitter.com/VbrxIjdzEp — Cumhuriyet (@cumhuriyetgzt) April 7, 2026

Governor 1 killed, 2 neutralized Istanbul's governor Davut Gül said two more were "neutralized," along with the slain attacker. "An attack occurred against our police force. Two of our police officers were injured. "One of the terrorists was killed, and two others were neutralized with injuries. "This major attack was overcome with minimal damage thanks to the precautions taken by our police."

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Update Update on shooting Sharing an update on the shooting, Turkey's Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi says three people were involved. "Three individuals who engaged in an armed clash with our police officers on duty in front of the Yapı Kredi Plaza Blocks in Istanbul have been neutralized. "In the clash, two of our heroic police officers sustained minor injuries. The identities of the terrorists have been identified."

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Suspect They arrived in Istanbul by rental vehicle He also said that one of the attackers has "ties to an organization that exploits religion." "It has been determined that the individuals, who arrived in Istanbul by a rental vehicle from Izmit, include one with ties to an organization that exploits religion; and it has also been established that one of the two terrorists, who are brothers, has a drug record," he said.