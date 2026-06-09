Security forces open fire on protesters in PoK; 30 killed 

Reasons

What are JAAC's demands

The JAAC called the strike to protest the reservation of 12 out of 45 seats for refugees in the region's legislative body during the July 27 elections. The alliance is demanding the removal of reserved seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which are being contested by candidates who do not live in Kashmir but elsewhere in Pakistan. On Friday, the regional administration declared the JAAC a proscribed group and advised tourists to leave the region before Tuesday.