Security forces open fire on protesters in PoK; 30 killed
What's the story
Over 30 people have been killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after security forces opened fire on protesters to scatter them. The violence erupted after the government banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a grassroots movement against rising inflation and political marginalization. Large number of anti-Pakistan protesters had gathered in Muzaffarabad, Barnala, and Mirpur of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the JAAC called for a protest on Tuesday.
Intel
Intelligence reports suggested the planned rallies may become violent
Authorities claimed intelligence reports suggested the planned rallies may become violent. Government officials said that some activists had guns and planned to block roadways, impede economic activity, and damage public property. JAAC organizers refuted the claims, arguing that their campaign had remained nonviolent and that the ban was motivated by government worry about rising popular support rather than genuine security concerns.
Protest
Security forces launched a crackdown against JAAC leaders
Over the weekend, authorities conducted a crackdown against JAAC leaders and activists in many areas. According to local reports, clashes erupted in Rawalakot on Sunday when a trader was allegedly killed by police. Commissioner Sardar Waheed Khan, Rawalakot's top civilian official, told Reuters that JAAC supporters had gathered outside a hospital morgue where the body had been transported. When security officers attempted to disperse them, the activists used automatic rifles, petrol bombs, and other weapons to target them, he said.
Reasons
What are JAAC's demands
The JAAC called the strike to protest the reservation of 12 out of 45 seats for refugees in the region's legislative body during the July 27 elections. The alliance is demanding the removal of reserved seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, which are being contested by candidates who do not live in Kashmir but elsewhere in Pakistan. On Friday, the regional administration declared the JAAC a proscribed group and advised tourists to leave the region before Tuesday.
Twitter Post
Security forces tear gas Kashmiri protestors
#WATCH | Pakistan security forces tear gas Kashmiri protestors in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/FuSoexCVcH— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026
Accusations
Activists accuse military of using excessive force
Activists have accused the military of using excessive force during protests and funerals. The deadliest incident occurred in Rawalkot, where clashes between protesters and security personnel left multiple civilians dead. Some activists claim the actual death toll could be over 100, with bodies allegedly taken by authorities. The unrest has also attracted international attention, with the Kashmiri diaspora in the UK protesting outside a Pakistani mission. At least 30 British MPs have since urged their government to intervene diplomatically.