India becomes Australia's largest foreign-born group, surpassing England 

India has officially become Australia 's largest source of overseas-born residents for the first time. According to data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), India has now replaced England as the largest source of overseas-born residents. As of June 30, 2025, there were an estimated 971,020 Indian-born residents in Australia. This is a marginal increase over the English-born population, which stood at 970,950 during the same period.

Population shift Fastest-growing cohort since 2015 The data also shows that the Indian-born population has been the fastest-growing cohort since 2015. Meanwhile, the number of English-born residents has started to decline. Historically, England had always been Australia's largest foreign-born group since at least 1901. This demographic shift marks a major change in Australia's national identity and increasing integration with Asia.

Other communities Top 4 overseas-born communities After India and England, China comes third as the largest source of overseas-born residents in Australia, with 731,540 people. New Zealand is fourth with a population of 637,680 people or about 2.3% of Australia's total population. Other major overseas-born communities include the Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

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