4 killed, 9 injured in high school shooting in Philippines 

Authorities said the suspect opened fire inside a classroom "without apparent provocation."

Zamboanga city's mayor, Khymer Adan Olaso, told radio station DZMM the ‌shooter "managed to enter carrying a high-powered firearm and a .45 caliber pistol."

Referring to a viral video of the shooting, he said, "In the video, we see...he first shot at the teacher who was sitting at a table."

"It seems he missed, then moved to another room...he shot another student."