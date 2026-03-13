All 6 US service members killed in Iraq plane crash
What's the story
All six crew members aboard a United States military refueling aircraft, which crashed in western Iraq on Thursday evening, have been confirmed dead. Reports suggest that the crash may have occurred due to a mid-air collision with another US tanker aircraft. The second plane was damaged but landed safely.
Ongoing investigation
Circumstances of the incident are under investigation
The US Central Command confirmed the deaths, saying, "All six crew members aboard a US KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during Operation Epic Fury." It said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation but reiterated that the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.
Controversial claim
Iranian proxy group claims responsibility for shooting down aircraft
An Iranian proxy group, Islamic Resistance in Iraq, had earlier claimed responsibility for shooting down the aircraft, claiming it was "in defense of our country's sovereignty and airspace." "Over the past 24 hours, our supporters carried out 31 military operations, attacking the enemy's bases in Iraq and in the region with drones and missiles," the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said.
Escalating conflict
Crash follows friendly fire incident in Kuwait
The crash is one of several incidents since the US-Israel strikes against Iran on February 28. Earlier this month, three US Air Force fighter jets were accidentally shot down by Kuwait air defenses in a friendly fire incident. Seven US troops have been killed and around 150 wounded in the ongoing conflict. The death toll in Iran is more than 1,300, according to Iran's UN ambassador.