All 6 US service members killed in Iraq plane crash  

All six crew members aboard a United States military refueling aircraft, which crashed in western Iraq on Thursday evening, have been confirmed dead. Reports suggest that the crash may have occurred due to a mid-air collision with another US tanker aircraft. The second plane was damaged but landed safely.

Ongoing investigation Circumstances of the incident are under investigation The US Central Command confirmed the deaths, saying, "All six crew members aboard a US KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during Operation Epic Fury." It said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation but reiterated that the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.

Controversial claim Iranian proxy group claims responsibility for shooting down aircraft An Iranian proxy group, Islamic Resistance in Iraq, had earlier claimed responsibility for shooting down the aircraft, claiming it was "in defense of our country's sovereignty and airspace." "Over the past 24 hours, our supporters carried out 31 military operations, attacking the enemy's bases in Iraq and in the region with drones and missiles," the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said.

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