40 injured days before elections as Bangladesh erupts in violence

Political tensions in Bangladesh have erupted into violence with just three days to go before the national elections on February 12. The clashes, which left over 40 people injured, were between supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami in Patuakhali district's Bauphal area. The violence started after both parties held separate processions and rallies, leading to exchanges of slogans and subsequent clashes with sticks and makeshift weapons.

Aftermath and allegations Law enforcement agencies deployed to restore order Many injured were treated at the Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, with some referred to larger hospitals for further treatment. Law enforcement agencies, including police, army, and Coast Guard personnel, were deployed to restore order after clashes flared again in front of the local health facility. Leaders from both sides exchanged accusations. A Jamaat-e-Islami leader alleged "BNP activists launched an ambush" against his supporters. Meanwhile, a BNP acting convener refuted the allegation and accused Jamaat of inciting conflict for political advantage.

Rising tensions Rights groups report clashes, injuries in recent weeks Rights groups have reported several clashes and injuries in recent weeks, raising fears that the upcoming vote may be marred by instability and communal tensions. The February 12 general election is seen as a two-way contest between the BNP and a coalition led by Jamaat-e-Islami. Over 127 million voters are eligible to vote in what analysts call Bangladesh's most consequential election since 2009.

Political shift Election outcome to shape Bangladesh's economic recovery The vote comes after the August 2024 mass uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule and banned the Awami League from contesting. BNP chief and Khaleda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, expressed confidence in securing "enough seats to form a government." Interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus had pitched the election as a "grand festival," promising it would be free, fair, and peaceful, providing a foundation for a "new Bangladesh."

