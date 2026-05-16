Five Italian divers die in Maldives underwater cave exploration

Five Italian divers have tragically died during an underwater cave exploration in the Maldives on Thursday. The incident is being termed as the worst diving accident in the history of the country. The victims, who were part of an expedition to explore underwater caves, had dived into a 50-meter deep cave in Vaavu Atoll but never resurfaced.

Recovery operations Recovery operations expected to resume on Saturday The Maldivian government has confirmed the identities of the victims as Monica Montefalcone, Giorgia Sommacal, Federico Gualtieri, Muriel Oddenino, and Gianluca Benedetti. The group was on an expedition to explore underwater caves aboard the yacht Duke of York. So far, only Benedetti's body has been recovered near the cave entrance. Recovery operations have been hampered by rough weather conditions and are expected to resume on Saturday.

Investigation underway All victims associated with University of Genoa The victims were all associated with the University of Genoa, except Benedetti, who was a boat operations manager. Montefalcone was a marine biologist and professor at the university. Sommacal had studied biomedical engineering there while Oddenino was a marine biologist and ecologist. Gualtieri had recently graduated in marine biology and ecology from the same institution. Investigators are looking into several theories for their deaths, including poor visibility due to bad weather or oxygen toxicity at depth.

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Expert assistance Italian diving experts to assist recovery operations Maldivian presidential spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef said two Italian diving experts would join local teams in the ongoing recovery operation. The Italian government is also coordinating with Divers Alert Network for the repatriation of bodies once recovered. According to Associated Press, the cave system entered by the divers has three large chambers connected by narrow passages. Recovery teams have searched two chambers, but operations were limited due to decompression constraints.

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