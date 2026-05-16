Five Italian divers die in Maldives underwater cave exploration
What's the story
Five Italian divers have tragically died during an underwater cave exploration in the Maldives on Thursday. The incident is being termed as the worst diving accident in the history of the country. The victims, who were part of an expedition to explore underwater caves, had dived into a 50-meter deep cave in Vaavu Atoll but never resurfaced.
Recovery operations
Recovery operations expected to resume on Saturday
The Maldivian government has confirmed the identities of the victims as Monica Montefalcone, Giorgia Sommacal, Federico Gualtieri, Muriel Oddenino, and Gianluca Benedetti. The group was on an expedition to explore underwater caves aboard the yacht Duke of York. So far, only Benedetti's body has been recovered near the cave entrance. Recovery operations have been hampered by rough weather conditions and are expected to resume on Saturday.
Investigation underway
All victims associated with University of Genoa
The victims were all associated with the University of Genoa, except Benedetti, who was a boat operations manager. Montefalcone was a marine biologist and professor at the university. Sommacal had studied biomedical engineering there while Oddenino was a marine biologist and ecologist. Gualtieri had recently graduated in marine biology and ecology from the same institution. Investigators are looking into several theories for their deaths, including poor visibility due to bad weather or oxygen toxicity at depth.
Expert assistance
Italian diving experts to assist recovery operations
Maldivian presidential spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef said two Italian diving experts would join local teams in the ongoing recovery operation. The Italian government is also coordinating with Divers Alert Network for the repatriation of bodies once recovered. According to Associated Press, the cave system entered by the divers has three large chambers connected by narrow passages. Recovery teams have searched two chambers, but operations were limited due to decompression constraints.
Safety concerns
Risks involved in cave diving
Cave diving is a highly technical and dangerous activity that requires specialized training and equipment. The risks increase significantly in overhead environments at greater depths with poor conditions. Experts note divers can easily become disoriented inside underwater cave systems, where sediment disturbance can reduce visibility to near zero. Diving to 50 meters exceeds the limits recommended for recreational scuba divers and requires additional training beyond standard recreational limits of 30 meters in the Maldives.