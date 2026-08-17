53% of US voters say finances have worsened under Trump
What's the story
A recent poll has revealed that more than half of American voters feel their financial situation has deteriorated under President Donald Trump. The Financial Times reported on Sunday that the poll, conducted by Focaldata, found over 53% of registered voters believe their finances have worsened since Trump began his second term in January 2025. Only 21% said they were better off.
Political sentiments
Discontent across party lines
The poll also revealed that 78% of Democrats and 57% of independents feel their finances have worsened under Trump's administration.
However, among Republicans, only 42% said they were better off while 23% reported a decline in their financial situation.
The Focaldata poll was conducted among 1,913 registered voters between August 7-10, 2026.
Economic discontent
'US economy heading in wrong direction'
The poll also found that 64% of respondents think the US economy is going in the wrong direction. Among Democrats, a staggering 86% feel this way.
Despite this, 53% of Republicans are optimistic about the economy's direction.
The growing dissatisfaction comes as Trump and Republicans prepare for a tough battle in the upcoming midterm elections.
Approval decline
Trump's approval rating drops among Republicans
The poll also revealed that at least 55% of registered voters disapprove of Trump's job as president, including 20% of Republicans.
His net approval rating among Republicans dropped eight percentage points from the previous month.
Voters disapproved of Trump on various economic issues such as immigration and border security (45%), inflation and cost of living (64%), jobs and economy (56%), healthcare (52%), and tariffs and trade (52%).
Political strategy
Will midterms matter to Trump?
Despite the growing discontent, Trump had earlier downplayed the importance of the midterms.
In May, he said, "I don't care about the midterms."
However, with stalled talks between the US and Iran and only months to go for elections, it remains to be seen if Trump can win over voters.