Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's Sumatra island

Tectonic convergence

Sumatra region is home to frequent earthquakes

The Sumatra region sits on a major tectonic collision zone that stretches over 8,000km from Papua in the east to the Himalayan front in the west. The Sumatra-Andaman section of the tectonic collision zone is a subduction megathrust along the Sunda-Java trench. Here, the Indo-Australia and Sunda plates converge, fueling intense seismic and volcanic activity in the region. The movement of these tectonic plates is responsible for frequent earthquakes on Sumatra island.