Strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocks southern coast of Philippines

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) also confirmed the earthquake's magnitude as 6.3 and recorded its depth at 10km.

The quake was felt on Sarangani Island, where many people had gathered for a government subsidy distribution at that time.

Sarangani Island rescuer Harly Sauro told AFP, "The shaking was quite strong. I saw people in panic. They were running and shouting."

"Based on our assessment and experience, we don't think there will be casualties or damage," Sauro said.