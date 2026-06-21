The talks will be held on Sunday

US, Iran to begin talks in Switzerland amid nuclear tensions

By Snehil Singh 10:22 am Jun 21, 202610:22 am

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United States Vice President JD Vance is headed to Switzerland for the first round of peace talks with Iran. The negotiations are likely to be held on Sunday at the Burgenstock ski resort. The US hopes these talks will end with Iran inviting United Nations inspectors to its nuclear sites, which were previously bombed by Israel and the US.