8 civilians killed in protest against Pakistani government in PoK 

Protest details

Protests have led to a complete shutdown across PoK

The protests have resulted in a complete shutdown of markets and transport services across PoK. Protesters have been demanding the abolition of 12 reserved seats in the PoK Assembly for Kashmiri refugees from Pakistan, which they say undermines representative governance. They are also demanding subsidized flour, fairer power pricing, and the implementation of long-delayed reforms promised by Islamabad. "Either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people," AAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir said.