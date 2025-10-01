8 civilians killed in protest against Pakistani government in PoK
Eight civilians were killed on Wednesday, the third day of violent protests against the Pakistani government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), NDTV reported. The deaths were reported from Dhirkot in Bagh district, Muzaffarabad, and Mirpur. The unrest has been led by the Awami Action Committee (AAC) over demands for fundamental rights and representative governance.
The protests have resulted in a complete shutdown of markets and transport services across PoK. Protesters have been demanding the abolition of 12 reserved seats in the PoK Assembly for Kashmiri refugees from Pakistan, which they say undermines representative governance. They are also demanding subsidized flour, fairer power pricing, and the implementation of long-delayed reforms promised by Islamabad. "Either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people," AAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir said.
The unrest follows the recent collapse of negotiations between the AAC, Pakistani government ministers, and the POK administration. In response to the protests, the Pakistani government has deployed heavily armed patrols and thousands of troops from Punjab province to PoK. An additional 1,000 troops have been sent from Islamabad. Internet access in the region has also been restricted as part of measures to quell the unrest.