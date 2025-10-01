Netanyahu's Qatar apology scripted? Photo shows him reading from paper 

A black-and-white photograph released by the White House has sparked speculation over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's recent apology to Qatar. The image, taken in the Oval Office on Monday, shows United States President Donald Trump holding a phone while Netanyahu appears to read from a script. The call was reportedly initiated by Trump during his meeting with Netanyahu after an Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha last month.

Apology debate Netanyahu 'expressed his deep regret' During the call, Netanyahu "expressed his deep regret that Israel's missile strike against Hamas targets in Qatar unintentionally killed a Qatari serviceman," an official White House readout said. He "further expressed regret that, in targeting Hamas leadership during hostage negotiations, Israel violated Qatari sovereignty and affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future," it continued.

Twitter Post White House releases pictures of call The White House has released a photo of President Trump holding the phone in his lap as Netanyahu reads the apology letter to Qatar. pic.twitter.com/VLPNNxegvR — Faisal Ali Shah (@FaisalzUpdates) September 30, 2025

Incident details Trump furious over Netanyahu's 'not wise' strike in Doha The Israeli strike on Doha killed five people, including the son of senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya. Despite being a staunch ally of Netanyahu, Trump was reportedly furious with him for acting unilaterally. He called the strike "not wise" and warned it could destabilize fragile regional diplomacy. Qatar, a key mediator alongside Egypt in Gaza ceasefire talks, had condemned the attack as "cowardly" and a blatant violation of international law.