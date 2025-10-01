Putin likely to visit India on December 5-6 

Defence cooperation is likely to be the focus of the upcoming summit, according to Times Now. Moscow is reportedly keen on involving India in its Su-57 fighter jet program, a fifth-generation stealth aircraft. The Indian Air Force 's modernization efforts could benefit from this collaboration, especially given challenges from China and Pakistan. Russia will also review final deliveries of the S-400 Triumf missile defense system during this visit.

Missile collaboration

Potential co-development of S-500 defense system

Russia is even considering India as a partner for co-development of the S-500 Prometey system, sources told Times Now. This system can intercept hypersonic weapons and target hostile aircraft at long ranges. Such a partnership could further strengthen Indo-Russian ties and enhance India's strategic capabilities in Asia. Russia is one of India's leading armament suppliers. Since the war began over four years ago, India has also become one of the largest importers of Russian oil.