China: Gas explosion in coal mine kills 90 workers
What's the story
A gas explosion at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province of northern China, has left 90 people dead. The incident occurred late on Friday when 247 workers were on duty underground, state media Xinhua reported. The local emergency management authority is currently conducting rescue operations and investigating the cause of this tragic accident.
Presidential directive
President Xi Jinping orders investigation
Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered authorities to "spare no effort" in treating the injured and conducting search and rescue operations. He also called for a thorough investigation into the cause of this tragic accident. Premier Li Qiang echoed these sentiments, stressing on timely information release and strict accountability measures.
Ongoing investigation
Executives detained, deadliest mining accident in recent years
Executives of the company responsible for the mine have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation. The Liushenyu incident is one of China's deadliest mining accidents in recent years. China has made great strides in reducing coal mine fatalities since the early 2000s by implementing stricter regulations and safer practices.