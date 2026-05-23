China: Gas explosion in coal mine kills 90 workers

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered authorities to "spare no effort" in treating the injured and conducting search and rescue operations. He also called for a thorough investigation into the cause of this tragic accident. Premier Li Qiang echoed these sentiments, stressing on timely information release and strict accountability measures.

Ongoing investigation

Executives detained, deadliest mining accident in recent years

Executives of the company responsible for the mine have been detained as part of the ongoing investigation. The Liushenyu incident is one of China's deadliest mining accidents in recent years. China has made great strides in reducing coal mine fatalities since the early 2000s by implementing stricter regulations and safer practices.