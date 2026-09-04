'I kept chanting Mahamantra': Nepal engineer rescued from tunnel recounts 

Sah said he was in charge of the control room when the floods struck.

Around 40-45 workers were present at the site at that time, and he directed people to safety but got trapped himself about 170 meters inside the tunnel.

"I was responsible for the control room, so the responsibility of saving everyone was also on me," Sah said.

Rescue efforts have increasingly focused on these tunnels, where authorities believe workers may ⁠have survived due to air pockets.