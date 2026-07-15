What are Finland's viral pink dating baskets?
What's the story
A recent trend in Finland has taken social media by storm, where certain supermarkets use pink shopping baskets as a discreet sign for singles. This unique practice was first highlighted by content creator Roya Fox, who shared a video showing these special baskets in a Finnish grocery store.
Mechanism
How do the pink baskets work?
Another creator, Kashivi, further explained this trend in her video.
She said that the pink baskets serve as a mutual signal among shoppers.
While gray or black baskets are the default ones, picking up a pink one indicates you're single and open to being approached by others.
However, this only works if both parties are using pink baskets, as those with regular ones aren't considered available for interaction.
Public response
Online reactions to the pink baskets trend
The concept of using pink baskets as a dating signal has received mixed reactions online.
One person commented, "Imagine you grab one and no one talks to you."
A second wrote, "I would grab it without reading and I'd be extremely annoyed the entire time."
While another said, "That's amazing! Great idea! I've seen ones that are colored for 'leave me alone' too."
Local perspective
The pink baskets only available in certain markets
According to a report by ThePrint, these pink baskets have been spotted in select stores of Finland's two largest supermarket chains, K-Supermarket and S-Market.
However, the practice isn't a nationwide fixture and reactions from local shoppers were mixed.
Some were surprised that this custom had drawn international attention at all.