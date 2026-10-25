Abbas Araghchi says US strikes won't force Tehran back down
World
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has told the US that more military strikes won't make Tehran back down.
He called the current standoff a "turning point," especially for the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy.
This comes after recent clashes and President Trump's threats of new attacks.
Iran claims 80-plus US aircraft destroyed
Araghchi says 40 days of conflict have changed security in the area, with Iran claiming it destroyed over 80 US aircraft.
Iran is demanding foreign forces leave, but hasn't set new terms for reopening the Strait.
Despite the ongoing US naval blockade, Tehran insists its defensive strategy won't change.