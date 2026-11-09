Abbas Araghchi warns US accept Iran plan or risk escalation
World
Iran has told the US to accept its peace proposal right away, or risk a serious escalation.
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned that if the US ends its conflict with Iran, Tehran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz in just two days.
He also pointed out that the ongoing tensions have already shaken up Republican midterm results, saying, "Choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell."
Marco Rubio doubts diplomacy, rejects demands
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called Iran's demands "unacceptable" and doubts a diplomatic fix is possible right now.
The political shock from the recent midterms is making negotiations even tougher, leaving both sides stuck at a stalemate.