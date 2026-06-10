Israeli minister suggests 'abducting Lebanese women, children' to tackle Hezbollah

UN

Crisis quickly eroding food security

"It's the first time we are sending this assessment mission, and the idea is ⁠indeed to look at violations ‌by all parties—violations ‌of international law, violations ​of international human rights ‌law, and to document this, and eventually ‌to report back to you on our findings," Turk said. The crisis is quickly eroding food security, with roughly one in four people in Lebanon (approximately 1.24 million) expected to experience crisis and emergency levels of food insecurity until August, the UN said.