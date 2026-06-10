Israeli minister suggests 'abducting Lebanese women, children' to tackle Hezbollah
What's the story
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has sparked controversy with his comments on how to deal with Hezbollah. During a security cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he suggested "out-of-the-box" ideas like abducting Lebanese women and children to pressurize Hezbollah. He also proposed bombing Beirut and occupying territory in response to Hezbollah drone strikes. "We must think outside the box regarding Hezbollah, and we should also consider occupying territory and killing many terrorists," he said.
Proposal backlash
Ben-Gvir's remarks draw flak from various quarters
According to the Maariv newspaper, he called for "arresting their women and children," saying, "This is what hurts them most." The controversy comes as Israeli military operations across Lebanon have intensified, with Israel expanding its buffer zone in southern Lebanon and launching fresh strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered troops to move further into Lebanon last week. "We are determined to fundamentally change the situation in the north [of Israel]," Netanyahu said.
Rising tensions
International concerns rise as clashes continue
The wider death toll from the ongoing campaign since early March has crossed 3,500 with thousands more injured. As clashes between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces continue along the southern border, international concerns are rising. Lebanese officials say rescue teams, journalists, and emergency responders have increasingly come under fire in follow-up strikes. The UN human rights office will deploy investigators to Lebanon next week to assess potential violations of international law, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said on Wednesday.
UN
Crisis quickly eroding food security
"It's the first time we are sending this assessment mission, and the idea is indeed to look at violations by all parties—violations of international law, violations of international human rights law, and to document this, and eventually to report back to you on our findings," Turk said. The crisis is quickly eroding food security, with roughly one in four people in Lebanon (approximately 1.24 million) expected to experience crisis and emergency levels of food insecurity until August, the UN said.