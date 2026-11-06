Abdul El-Sayed 1st Muslim American US senator hailed by Arabs
Abdul El-Sayed just became the first Muslim American elected to the US Senate, and his win is being celebrated by Arab communities in the US and the Middle East.
In his victory speech, he greeted Vice President J.D. Vance, who will swear him in next January, with a warm habibi, highlighting the cultural pride felt by many supporters both in the US and abroad.
El-Sayed faced attacks, kept progressive positions
El-Sayed, whose parents immigrated from Egypt, faced plenty of hurdles on his way to Washington, including being called a "jihadist" by President Donald Trump, and Haley Stevens withdrew her support and endorsed Rogers.
Still, he stuck to progressive issues like Medicare for All and stopping military aid to Israel.
His win not only breaks Michigan's decadeslong Republican streak but also marks a big moment for Arab and Muslim representation in US politics.