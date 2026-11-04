Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan race, becomes 1st Muslim US senator
World
Abdul El-Sayed just made history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, winning a close race in Michigan against Republican Mike Rogers.
Major news networks projected his victory, and El-Sayed celebrated with a heartfelt, "Michigan, we did it!"
This moment marks a big step for diversity and inclusion in American politics.
El-Sayed's win signals representation progress
El-Sayed's election signals real progress for representation in government.
His win not only changes who speaks for Michigan but also shows that American politics is opening up to more voices and backgrounds.
Even President Trump acknowledged the milestone, highlighting how meaningful this achievement is, making it an inspiring moment for anyone thinking about public service.