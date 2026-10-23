Abdullah Abushawesh says Bachchan films resonate strongly in Gaza
World
At the NDTV World Summit 2026, Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah Abushawesh shared how Bollywood, especially Amitabh Bachchan, has made a real mark in Gaza.
He mentioned his own family in Gaza sent him a congratulatory message saying, "Congratulations, you are going to the homeland of Amitabh Bachchan," showing just how much Indian movies connect with people back home.
Ambassador Abushawesh calls India 2nd home
Abushawesh also talked about the strong historical and cultural ties between the two countries.
He pointed out that Palestinian people deeply respect Indian leaders like Nehru and Gandhi, and even highlighted India's role in the 1918 Battle of Haifa as an important link.
Calling India his "second home," he summed up the genuine friendship and mutual respect both nations share.