Abdulrahman Alfozan arrested, filings show WhatsApp contact with Saudi royal

The device Alfozan installed could secretly record and send sensitive OpenAI data.

His family's swift exit was arranged by the Saudi government, including a member of the Saudi military, who booked flights for his wife and child to flee the United States.

Alfozan is connected to Raed Ventures, a firm tied to Prince Khalid bin Bader Al Saud, and had interacted as early as four days before his arrest.

The case comes as US officials warn about sharing tech with Saudi Arabia and amid bigger worries over global security and tech leaks.