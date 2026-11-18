Abhay Devdas Nayak charged over terror plot during Trump visit
A 42-year-old man, Abhay Devdas Nayak, has been charged with planning a terror attack during Donald Trump's visit to Scotland last summer.
Authorities say he traveled from Luton hoping to buy a knife and target Trump supporters.
Things escalated on his flight to Glasgow, where he allegedly attacked a flight attendant and threatened to bomb the plane.
Nayak accused of Islamic State links
The disturbance on a flight from Luton to Glasgow Airport last July forced the pilot to issue a "mayday" call, where Nayak was arrested and charged.
He is also accused of intending to commit an "act of terrorism" against supporters of the US leader.
Beyond this incident, officials claim Nayak made arrangements in 2025 to travel to Turkey with the intention of going to Syria and engaging with the Islamic State terror group, targeted churches and Tesla showrooms in London, and researched explosives online over nearly two decades.
He denies all charges; his trial is set for March 2028.