The disturbance on a flight from Luton to Glasgow Airport last July forced the pilot to issue a "mayday" call, where Nayak was arrested and charged.

He is also accused of intending to commit an "act of terrorism" against supporters of the US leader.

Beyond this incident, officials claim Nayak made arrangements in 2025 to travel to Turkey with the intention of going to Syria and engaging with the Islamic State terror group, targeted churches and Tesla showrooms in London, and researched explosives online over nearly two decades.

He denies all charges; his trial is set for March 2028.