About 250,000 rally in Madrid to protect Spain's public pensions
World
About 250,000 people took to the streets in Madrid, calling on leaders to protect Spain's public pension system as living costs rise.
The huge rally comes just before a major election, with banners demanding "protect and guarantee our pensions" making it clear that retirement security is on everyone's mind.
Pension inflation link divides Spain's parties
The protest highlighted a growing divide between Spain's ruling socialists and the opposition Popular Party (PP).
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez accused PP of threatening the rule that ties pensions to inflation, a policy many see as crucial.
Meanwhile, PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo promised that if his party wins the November election, they'll keep pensions linked to inflation for Spain's 6.8 million state pension recipients.