About 30 dead as Nepal hit by landslides, heavy rain
World
Nepal has been hit hard by landslides and heavy rain, with about 30 people losing their lives and more than 1,900 families affected.
Homes, roads, and bridges have been badly damaged, while an avalanche near Himlung Peak added to the crisis: four people died there and 12 are still missing.
Annapurna Circuit evacuations, no trekking deaths
The famous Annapurna Circuit trek was disrupted as dangerous conditions forced trekkers to cut trips short and get helicoptered out from places like Manang and Mustang.
Luckily, no one has been killed in the trekking region so far.
Meanwhile, local communities are facing tough times with flooding in Chame while rescue efforts continue.