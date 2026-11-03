Abu Dhabi hosts Russia, Ukraine, US peace talks Nov 10-11
Big news on the global stage: Russia, Ukraine, and the US are meeting for peace talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11.
Russia's Vladimir Medinsky will lead its team, and there's talk of a possible summit with Presidents Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping.
Meanwhile, Melania Trump is stepping into the diplomatic spotlight by hosting a White House meeting focused on the Kherson cease-fire.
Melania Trump helped negotiate Oleshky cease-fire
A six-day cease-fire just ended in Oleshky (Kherson region) to allow evacuations. Ukraine claims Russia used this break to boost its military positions.
Notably, Melania Trump helped negotiate this pause.
The first lady's summit on Thursday will be "an extraordinary moment in American history," the White House said, though details about her upcoming meeting are still under wraps.
Steve Witkoff: talks focus on security
US special envoy Steve Witkoff says the Abu Dhabi talks will center on security, de-escalation, and helping people caught up in the conflict.
More discussions are planned this week with European and NATO officials about what comes after the war.