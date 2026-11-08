Abu Shehadeh released after 5 days over Azmi Bishara interview
Abed Abu Shehadeh, an Arab-Israeli journalist, is out after spending five days in detention with no charges filed.
He was arrested for interviewing Azmi Bishara, a former Israeli lawmaker now living in exile, about Palestinian political issues.
The interview, published just before the October 27 election on Arab 48, led to suspicions of "contacted a foreign agent."
Rights groups criticize Abu Shehadeh raid
Abu Shehadeh's home was raided by over a dozen officers, and his questioning focused on the Bishara interview.
Legal advocates called the arrest an attack on legitimate journalism. Groups like the Committee to Protect Journalists and some US lawmakers criticized Israel's move, warning about threats to press freedom.
After his release, Abu Shehadeh described his detention as "baseless" and said it aimed to intimidate Arab citizens and discourage their political involvement.