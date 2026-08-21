Belgian university suspends academic who accused Jason Arday of plagiarism
What's the story
Nathan Cofnas, the academic who accused Professor Jason Arday of plagiarism, has been suspended by Ghent University in Belgium. The suspension comes as the university conducts a preliminary disciplinary investigation into Cofnas's public statements about Arday. Cofnas announced his suspension on the social media platform X on Thursday and said he was under investigation for allegedly discriminating against Arday.
Allegations and investigation
Allegations against Arday
Cofnas had alleged plagiarism by Arday, a former Cambridge professor. He claimed a source at Cambridge had contacted him about the alleged misconduct.
However, these allegations were never substantiated in any formal investigation.
The University of Cambridge also launched an investigation into Arday's academic qualifications and honorary appointments after new information came to light.
Investigation details
Investigation by University of Cambridge
The University of Cambridge has said that ongoing complaints about academic misconduct are being processed under its research-misconduct policy.
Arday resigned from his position at Cambridge on August 5, the same day the university announced an investigation into his qualifications and appointments.
The university has stressed that it will not comment further while the investigation is ongoing.
Suspension announcement
Cofnas's suspension details
Ghent University confirmed Cofnas's suspension as a precautionary measure during the disciplinary process.
The university has not disclosed the specific statements that prompted the investigation or made any findings of discrimination or misconduct against Cofnas.
Ghent University opposes discrimination, hatred, and racism, but also emphasizes that academic freedom comes with responsibilities.
Death and controversies
Controversial death of Arday
Arday was found dead in London days after resigning from Cambridge amid intense scrutiny. His death has sparked debate over media coverage and public allegations against him.
Notably, Cofnas was previously associated with Emmanuel College, Cambridge, but was sacked in 2024 over concerns about his writings on race and meritocracy.
He has denied being racist and is involved in a legal dispute with the college.