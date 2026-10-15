Actor Khan asked to leave India after Mumbai protest
World
Actor Imran Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28, 2026, after joining a protest in Mumbai that called for the chief election commissioner's resignation.
The order came from immigration authorities following a complaint by a BJP leader.
Khan was detained during the rally at August Kranti Maidan.
Khan holds American citizenship and OCI
Khan grew up in Mumbai but holds American citizenship and an OCI card, which lets him live in India but not vote or take part in politics.
He's been open about wanting Indian citizenship so he can have a real say, and says he's still committed to taking part in elections by creating awareness about the importance of voting, even as he faces these challenges.