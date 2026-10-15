Actor Khan ordered to exit India over Mumbai protest
Actor Imran Khan has been ordered to leave India by October 28, 2026, after he joined a protest in Mumbai demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.
The move came after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya complained about Khan's involvement as an American citizen, leading the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to issue a notice directing Khan to leave India by October 28.
Somaiya alleges actor Khan OCI violation
The protest was part of wider demonstrations over election roll management.
Kirit Somaiya alleged Khan violated OCI provisions and visa conditions, and the FRRO served a notice directing him to leave India by October 28.
Khan responded that he attended in his individual capacity, as a Mumbai resident rather than a representative of a political organization, and said he wanted to understand why people's movement was being restricted and why their voices were being suppressed, sparking debate about what OCI holders can (and cannot) do in India.