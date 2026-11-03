Adam Robinson and family died in Palm Beach jet crash
World
Tech executive Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, and five others lost their lives when the chartered jet crashed near Palm Beach on November 1, 2026.
Months earlier, Robinson had posted on social media, "You don't need to crash a plane to learn to fly," which now feels especially poignant.
The group was flying from Texas to the Bahamas when the jet dropped nearly 30,000 feet.
Investigators probe weather and cockpit audio
Investigators are looking into severe weather, freezing temperatures and turbulence as possible causes.
Audio from the cockpit captured co-pilot Nathalia Filgueiras urgently calling for help before impact.
Family members have been sharing tributes online, remembering the victims for their love of adventure and family.