Adnan Altaf found dead in Bangladesh family urges Indian government
World
Adnan Altaf, a 26-year-old medical student from Kashmir studying in Bangladesh, was found dead in a pond near his college after going missing earlier this week.
The news has left his family heartbroken; they are now asking the Indian government to help bring him home.
Altaf's mother hospitalized and autopsy ordered
Altaf's mother, who was with him in Bangladesh for his mental health treatment, is currently hospitalized in shock.
His mother had been staying with him to look after him; she had accompanied him when he returned to Bangladesh about 15 days earlier.
Authorities are investigating and have sent his body for an autopsy; meanwhile, the family is anxiously waiting for answers and hoping to lay him to rest back home soon.