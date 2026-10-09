Advay Jain of New Jersey becomes youngest male author
World
Advay Jain, a four-year-old from New Jersey, just became the youngest male author after publishing a book, Dino Learns Not to Waste Food.
Inspired by his preschool lunches, the book encourages kids to value food and avoid wasting it.
India's consul general praises siblings' creativity
India's consul general in New York said that Advay's book "Through his book "Dino Learns Not to Waste Food," Advay inspires young readers to value food and embrace the importance of avoiding food waste," and also applauded his sister Avya, 12, who is an author and painter.
The Jain siblings are showing everyone that creativity can start early!