Afghan Taliban missile attack causes over 13 casualties in Pakistan
World
Tensions flared along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border after a missile attack by the Afghan Taliban caused more than 13 casualties on the Pakistani side.
The fighting broke out near Angor Adda Bazaar, destroying several military posts and sparking a response from Pakistan.
Pakistan and Afghanistan trade falls 95%
Both countries are now blaming each other for supporting militants, making an already rocky relationship even worse.
With major border crossings closed, trade has dropped by about 95%, hitting local communities hard.
The situation remains tense, with no quick fix in sight.