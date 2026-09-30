Afghanistan says forces killed 41 insurgents, captured 62, blames Pakistan
World
Afghanistan says its forces killed 41 insurgents (some linked to ISIS) who crossed over from Pakistan into Nuristan province between Sunday and Tuesday.
Another 62 fighters were captured.
Afghan officials blame Pakistan for letting militants cross the border, though Pakistan hasn't responded yet.
Afghanistan summons Pakistan charge d'Affaires
Tensions are heating up: Afghanistan has summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires, accusing Islamabad of hosting militant camps and warning of tougher action if it keeps happening.
The U.N. reports more than 1,100 civilians have been hurt or killed in cross-border violence this year alone, showing just how serious things have gotten along the disputed Durand Line.