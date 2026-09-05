UNGA adopts new world map, showing bigger Africa; US opposes
What's the story
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has passed a resolution to adopt a new world map that makes Africa appear larger while reducing the size of North America and Europe. The move was supported by 164 countries, with only the United States voting against it. The resolution calls for member states to use the Equal Earth cartographic projection instead of the traditional Mercator projection.
Cartographic accuracy
'Maps are not neutral'
The resolution, titled "Correct the Map," was sponsored by Togo on behalf of the African Group. It seeks to improve "the accuracy of the cartographic representation of the world."
Togo's Foreign Minister Robert Dussey emphasized that maps are not neutral and can perpetuate distorted images of our planet.
He said, "They risk perpetuating inaccurate representation that is passed down through generations."
US opposition
US was the only country to vote against it
The United States was the only country to vote against the resolution.
US representative Yaryna Ferencevych slammed the decision, saying it detracts from more pressing issues and undermines the institution's credibility.
The Mercator projection, developed by Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator in 1569 for maritime navigation, is known for its accurate shapes and angles of landmasses but distorts their relative sizes.
New projection
France also decided to abandon Mercator projection
The Equal Earth projection, launched by a group of cartographers in 2018, makes Africa and other equatorial regions appear larger.
One of the cartographers, Bojan Savric, said it preserves relative surface areas while showing shapes as they appear on a globe.
France has also decided to abandon the Mercator projection after co-sponsoring the resolution with Togo.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot acknowledged that correcting distorted representations is an act of truth.
AU reaction
African Union Commission calls for global institutions to adopt maps
The Permanent Observer Mission of the African Union to the UN congratulated Togo and the African Group for their efforts in getting international support for this resolution.
African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf praised Togo's leadership in championing this initiative.
The AU Commission called for global institutions to adopt maps that accurately represent landmasses, highlighting equal-area projections like Equal Earth for educational use.
Twitter Post
New world map according to Equal Earth projection
The United Nations General Assembly voted Friday to adopt a new world map that makes the African continent bigger while shrinking North America and Europe, drawing ire from Washington.https://t.co/3tc21TRRQK pic.twitter.com/FfiTcA7lDW— AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 4, 2026