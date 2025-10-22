North Korea fires short-range missiles ahead of South Korea summit
What's the story
North Korea has launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles, its first such test in months. The missiles were fired at around 8:10am local time on Wednesday from an area south of Pyongyang, flying approximately 350km, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed. The launch comes just days before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, where global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, are expected to attend.
Strategic timing
Test viewed as response to Trump
The missile launch is being viewed by experts as an effort by Kim Jong-Un's regime to "assert its presence" during the APEC Forum. This is the first missile test since South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office in June. Despite the provocative nature of this test, both sides have left the possibility of dialogue open.
Nuclear stance
Kim open to talks if US drops nuclear demand
North Korean state media recently reported that Kim is willing to hold talks if the US drops its "delusional" demand for Pyongyang to completely surrender its nuclear arsenal. In September, Kim had reportedly said he had "fond memories" of his past meetings with Trump. The missile launch also underscores North Korea's continued efforts to advance its weapons programs.
Military display
North Korea unveiled intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month
Earlier this month, North Korea unveiled its Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, described as the country's "most powerful," during a military parade in Pyongyang. The parade was attended by Russian and Chinese officials and celebrated the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. For a long time, Pyongyang has rejected international bans on its weapons development, stating it is required to keep North Korea safe from possible attacks by its rivals like the US and South Korea.