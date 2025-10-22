North Korea fires short-range missiles ahead of South Korea summit 

North Korea has launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles, its first such test in months. The missiles were fired at around 8:10am local time on Wednesday from an area south of Pyongyang, flying approximately 350km, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed. The launch comes just days before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, where global leaders, including US President Donald Trump , are expected to attend.

Strategic timing Test viewed as response to Trump The missile launch is being viewed by experts as an effort by Kim Jong-Un's regime to "assert its presence" during the APEC Forum. This is the first missile test since South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office in June. Despite the provocative nature of this test, both sides have left the possibility of dialogue open.

Nuclear stance Kim open to talks if US drops nuclear demand North Korean state media recently reported that Kim is willing to hold talks if the US drops its "delusional" demand for Pyongyang to completely surrender its nuclear arsenal. In September, Kim had reportedly said he had "fond memories" of his past meetings with Trump. The missile launch also underscores North Korea's continued efforts to advance its weapons programs.