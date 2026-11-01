After Parti Quebecois win, Quebec bans elementary students' religious coverings
Quebec just announced a new rule: kids in elementary schools won't be allowed to wear religious coverings like turbans or niqabs.
The move mainly affects Sikh, Muslim, and Jewish students, and follows the Parti Quebecois's recent election win.
Leaders say it's about sticking to school rules, but not everyone is on board.
Critics say Quebec ban isolates students
This ban adds to Quebec's earlier restrictions on religious expression in public spaces, like previous laws that limited religious symbols for teachers and broader restrictions on religious practice in public or publicly funded daycare centers.
Critics, including Anais Bussieres McNicoll, Quebec spokesperson and Director of Fundamental Freedoms at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), worry these rules make some kids feel left out at school.
The decision has sparked fresh debates about freedom of religion and what it means to be part of Quebec's diverse community.