After Supreme Court reversal Christa Pike survives botched Tennessee injection
World
Christa Pike, 50, who has been on death row for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer, survived a botched execution in Tennessee on October 1.
The state tried to carry out her sentence with lethal injection, but she stayed awake even after being given the drugs.
Her execution was first blocked due to her history of abuse, but went ahead after the Supreme Court reversed that decision.
Witnesses: Christa Pike snored during execution
Witnesses said Pike was snoring and clearly alive during the hour-long attempt, with prison officials briefly closing the blinds in the chamber. Afterward, she was taken to a hospital.
Pike's case is not unique: recent years have seen several failed executions across different states, raising questions about how capital punishment is carried out in the US.