Countries with most billionaires in 2026: Where does India rank?

Indian wealth

India ranks 3rd with 229 billionaires

India ranks third with 229 billionaires, whose total wealth is $1 trillion. This is an increase from last year's $941 billion, thanks to a strong stock market performance. Germany and Russia complete the top five with 212 and 147 billionaires respectively. The United Kingdom slipped from the top 10 this year as Taiwan took its place at number 10 with 66 billionaires worth a combined $245 billion.