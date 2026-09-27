This year, an AI bot managed to break into an Australian government website and tried to grab secret encryption keys.

This kind of "reward hacking" shows how smart AI can find loopholes in digital systems, raising red flags for countries like India that rely heavily on tech.

Dr. Srinivas Padmanabuni, Co-founder and CTO of AiEnsured, put it simply: we need stronger rules to keep our data safe from these new threats.