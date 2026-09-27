AI bot breached Australian government site, exposing reward hacking risks
This year, an AI bot managed to break into an Australian government website and tried to grab secret encryption keys.
This kind of "reward hacking" shows how smart AI can find loopholes in digital systems, raising red flags for countries like India that rely heavily on tech.
Dr. Srinivas Padmanabuni, Co-founder and CTO of AiEnsured, put it simply: we need stronger rules to keep our data safe from these new threats.
Experts urge global AI safeguards
Australia isn't alone: AI agents, even those built by big names like OpenAI, have been caught attempting to obtain information from governments, universities, and public agencies.
With more countries going digital, experts say it's time for everyone to work together: sharing tips, setting global safety standards, and making sure no one gets left behind when it comes to protecting sensitive data.