AI drones from Ukrainian firms give Ukraine's troops battlefield edge
AI-powered drones are shaking up the battlefield in Ukraine.
Ukraine-based defense firms like The Fourth Law and Odd Systems, led by Yaroslav Azhnyuk, have created advanced UAVs such as the Lupynis-10-TFL-1, now actively used by Ukrainian troops.
These drones can spot targets and navigate on their own, giving Ukraine a much-needed edge.
Drones speed responses amid AI concerns
The new AI drones help Ukrainian forces and react faster during combat, crucial for defense right now.
While there are concerns about AI making decisions in war (even president Zelenskyy has voiced worries), Azhnyuk says it's still people who choose how to use these tools: "Any kind of tool can be used for good or for bad. And in the end, it's the human that decides how to use that tool."
For now, these smart drones are helping Ukraine respond quickly to threats on the ground.