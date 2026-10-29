AI drones from Ukrainian firms give Ukraine's troops battlefield edge

The new AI drones help Ukrainian forces and react faster during combat, crucial for defense right now.

While there are concerns about AI making decisions in war (even president Zelenskyy has voiced worries), Azhnyuk says it's still people who choose how to use these tools: "Any kind of tool can be used for good or for bad. And in the end, it's the human that decides how to use that tool."

For now, these smart drones are helping Ukraine respond quickly to threats on the ground.