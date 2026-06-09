Why Silicon Valley millionaires are spending $6,000/day on escorts 

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Escorts are marketing themselves as tech-savvy companions

The escorts are marketing themselves as tech-savvy companions, well-versed in cryptocurrency and other Silicon Valley trends. Ada Hopper, an escort interviewed by Forbes, said this "nerd-first" approach is a must-have for these professionals. She shared that her posts about AI on social media have attracted men interested in the subject. "You'll have random NVIDIA bros who are like, 'What? You know what a GPU is? Oh my God, wow,'" Hopper said.