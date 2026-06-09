Why Silicon Valley millionaires are spending $6,000/day on escorts
What's the story
Silicon Valley's artificial intelligence (AI) millionaires are shelling out exorbitant amounts of money for escorts who can hold a conversation about advanced tech. The high-end service is priced at up to $6,000 (around ₹5.74 lakh) an hour and $23,000 (around ₹22 lakh) a day, Forbes reported. The demand is mainly for those who can discuss topics like GPUs and the future of humanity with their clients.
Service description
Escorts are marketing themselves as tech-savvy companions
The escorts are marketing themselves as tech-savvy companions, well-versed in cryptocurrency and other Silicon Valley trends. Ada Hopper, an escort interviewed by Forbes, said this "nerd-first" approach is a must-have for these professionals. She shared that her posts about AI on social media have attracted men interested in the subject. "You'll have random NVIDIA bros who are like, 'What? You know what a GPU is? Oh my God, wow,'" Hopper said.
Pricing dynamics
Rates for services vary depending on conversational skills
The rates for these services vary depending on the conversational skills of the escorts. While those listed on industry platforms may charge up to $1,000 (around ₹95,500) an hour at most, many women interviewed by Forbes said they charge between $3,500 (around ₹3.35 lakh) and $6,000 (around ₹5.74 lakh) per hour. Hopper herself charges a whopping $5,000 (around ₹4.78 lakh) an hour for her services.
Client interactions
One escort predicted human connection will become a 'rarity'
One escort shared her experience with a tech client, saying there was "some sex in between," but the overnight date was mostly about "playful, nice conversation." Another escort, Charlie Levine, predicted that as AI takes over, human connection will become a "rarity." In the future, being able to afford genuine human contact would be the ultimate luxury.