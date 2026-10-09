AI powered cyberattacks surge across South Korea and Japan
Cyberattacks are spiking in South Korea and Japan, with hackers now using AI to up their game.
In South Korea, nine banks and two megachurches are probing cyberattacks that may have involved AI tools.
Over in Japan, big names like Daiwa Securities and SoftBank have also been targeted.
Thanks to AI, these attacks are faster and trickier to spot: think automated phishing emails and quick scans for software weak spots.
South Korea orders 12-point cybersecurity assessment
Japan saw 86 cyber incidents just last September, while South Korea reported a 20% jump in attacks during the first half of this year, especially DDoS and ransomware hits.
To keep up, South Korea's Financial Services Commission has directed financial industry associations, regulators, and affected executives to complete a 12-point cybersecurity self-assessment.
Investigators in both countries are digging into how much AI is fueling this surge, highlighting the need for stronger digital defenses as tech evolves.