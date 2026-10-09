AI powered cyberattacks surge across South Korea and Japan

Cyberattacks are spiking in South Korea and Japan, with hackers now using AI to up their game.

In South Korea, nine banks and two megachurches are probing cyberattacks that may have involved AI tools.

Over in Japan, big names like Daiwa Securities and SoftBank have also been targeted.

Thanks to AI, these attacks are faster and trickier to spot: think automated phishing emails and quick scans for software weak spots.