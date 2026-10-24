AI videos heighten tensions between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Eisenkot
World
Israel's election season has gotten intense, with candidates turning to AI-generated videos and images for personal attacks.
Prime Minister Netanyahu's team is using this tech to paint rivals in a negative light and stir up fear, while challenger Gadi Eisenkot fired back with his own AI-powered video aimed at Netanyahu.
The result? Even more tension as voting day approaches.
Israeli campaigns exploit divides and tragedies
Netanyahu's campaign has also leaned on AI visuals to highlight ethnic divides and suggest uneasy alliances with Arab-Israeli parties.
Meanwhile, some candidates are targeting personal tragedies, like Laly Derai, whose loss of her son in Gaza is being used against her to gain an edge.
All this has sparked real worries about how far campaigns will go.