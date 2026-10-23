AIPAC ends US endorsements and direct funding amid Gaza backlash
World
AIPAC, a major pro-Israel lobby group in the US just announced it's stepping away from endorsing candidates or giving them direct financial support.
This shift comes as more Americans see AIPAC's backing as a negative, especially after the recent conflict in Gaza.
In fact, some politicians have even returned AIPAC funds or publicly distanced themselves from the group.
AIPAC taps super PAC and donors
Even without official endorsements, AIPAC isn't leaving politics anytime soon. It will keep supporting its causes through its super PAC (the United Democracy Project) and by rallying individual donors.
Critics say this is a smart move to protect its influence while adapting to changing public opinion.
AIPAC still remains a big player in U.S.-Israel politics.